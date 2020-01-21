Hugo Weaving will not be appearing in "The Matrix" reboot as filming clashed with his role in the theatre production of "The Visit".
The 59-year-old actor was offered the chance to reprise his role as Agent Smith in the upcoming film but filming for the sci-fi series - which will return with a fourth film in 2021 - clashed with his starring role in the theatre production of "The Visit".
Hugo admits that he was keen to work on both projects, but "The Matrix" director Lana Wachowski "changed her mind" and began working on the film without him.