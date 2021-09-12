I watched the 'Matrix' trilogy again so you don’t have to

If you were left scratching your head after “The Matrix Resurrections” trailer, you are not alone. It has been almost 20 years since the release of the third “Matrix” movie, so no-one blames you if the details about the trilogy are a bit fuzzy. The trailer for the new “Matrix” sequel, The ’Matrix Resurrections’, was released a few days ago, and had fans excited to see what Lana Wachowski created for the “Matrix” franchise

At this point in time, it is difficult to tell if “The Matrix Resurrections” is picking up where “Matrix Revolutions” left off or if it will be a reboot or re-imagining of the franchise. Here’s a reminder of what happened in the “Matrix” trilogy. What is the ’Matrix’?

In the first movie, the “Matrix”, we learn that the Matrix is a computer program, designed to control the masses, so to speak. This well-designed program, created by artificial intelligence, appears to look like the world we find ourselves in. The real world, however, cannot be more different. In the real world, human beings are used as a power source for the machine civilisation that is ruling the world.

It follows the story of Neo, played by everyone’s all-time favourite, and your mother’s former crush, Keanu Reeves, and the resistance, as they try to take down The Matrix and save humanity. Neo is joined by his love interest Trinity, played by Carrie Anne Moss, and the mysterious and powerful Morpheus, who is played by Laurence Fishburne. Neo was prophesied to be “The One”, “The One” who is believed to save mankind from The Matrix.

What is up with all the bullet dodging? During the trilogy, Neo, along with the rest of his team, fight agents. These fights are fun to watch because they all take place in the Matrix, where they “download” fighting skills. Agents are sentient security and eradication programs, that were created to eliminate anyone or anything that poses a threat to the Matrix, and get rid of those who could potentially reveal the truth of the Matrix, thus causing harm to the system.

Red pill or the blue pill? Something that has been meme material for the longest time is the blue and red pill. The terms “red pill” and “blue pill” refer to the choice between the willingness to learn the life-changing truth of the world and living in ignorant bliss.

By taking the red pill, you choose the truth, no matter how unsettling it is. If you take the blue pill, you live in a content life of ignorance, but but at least you don’t find out that you are actually a battery. What happens at the end of the trilogy?

The Matrix trilogy ends in a truce between the people of Zion and the machines. This is how it happens: Neo learns that the prophecy is merely another illusion, that, like the Matrix, was created by the machines. He learns, when speaking with The Architect, that the resistance, “The One”, and even the human city of Zion were all created by the machines, to control the percentage of humanity who could see through the illusion of the Matrix.

Furthermore, he discovers that the Matrix has gone through five cycles, in which he, “The One,” emerges, and inevitably makes the choice to reset the Matrix, thus allowing Zion to be destroyed. However, if “The One” rejects this offer, every human plugged into the Matrix will be killed, as well as the Zion population and the resistance. This makes Neo the sixth incarnation of “The One” and the machines expect him to make the same choice as the other Neos did. To their surprise, Neo rejects the machine’s offer and chooses another path, driven by his love for Trinity.

Agent Smith attains enormous power, as he absorbs the most powerful programs in the Matrix and replicates himself like a virus. Neo is determined to end this once and for all, and enters Machine City, to plug into the Matrix. While attempting to evade Machine pursuers, tragedy strikes as their hovercraft crashes and Trinity is fatally impaled by a metal rebar. Once plugged into the Matrix by the machines, Neo fights Agent Smith for the last time. As both are evenly matched in power, Neo realises that he cannot beat Agent Smith and allows Smith to absorb him. This results in the machines electrocuting Neo’s physical body, as well as destroying Agent Smith.