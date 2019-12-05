Idina Menzel believes 'Frozen II' is better than the first film









Idina Menzel performs during the Christmas tree lighting show at Rockefeller Center in the Manhattan borough of New York City. Picture: Reuters Idina Menzel believes "Frozen II" is better than the first film and prefers "Into The Unknown" over "Let It Go". The actress, who voices Queen Elsa in the franchise, believes that the second instalment has a better plot and superior music to the 2013 smash hit animation. During an interview on Billboard's Pop Shop Podcast, Idina said: "I would just go on the record saying I think this film is better than the first. I do, I love it, you know?" Idina, 48, also revealed she prefers the sequel's biggest song "Into The Unknown" over the famous "Let It Go".

She explained: "I love Let It Go, obviously; it's one of the great gifts of my life to have this song and this character in my life and what it represents and how it's allowed me to connect with audiences all over the world. It's changed my life.

"But I actually really enjoy - except for the really high note that's going to give me problems on a day where I have a cold - I've loved singing Into The Unknown. It makes me wanna cry, it gives me goosebumps when I listen to the underscore of it, the rolling bassline and the rhythm of everything. I just love it."

Idina also praised the 'Frozen' songwriters, Robert Lopez and Kristen Anderson-Lopez, for ensuring their music furthered the plot.

She said: "It wasn't trying to write another big hooky melody. They wanted to make sure that this furthered the story properly and that they deepened and enriched these characters and helped them evolved into the young women that they are.

"So, they always come from story first, which is why I think that they are so successful."

Idina recently revealed that she would be prepared to return to the franchise for a third film.

When asked by BANG Showbiz at the European premiere of "Frozen II", she said: "Of course".