Idina Menzel believes "Frozen II" is better than the first film and prefers "Into The Unknown" over "Let It Go".
The actress, who voices Queen Elsa in the franchise, believes that the second instalment has a better plot and superior music to the 2013 smash hit animation.
During an interview on Billboard's Pop Shop Podcast, Idina said: "I would just go on the record saying I think this film is better than the first. I do, I love it, you know?"
Idina, 48, also revealed she prefers the sequel's biggest song "Into The Unknown" over the famous "Let It Go".