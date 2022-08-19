Is ‘Halloween Ends’ the actual end of the classic horror franchise? Not according to filmmaker John Carpenter

The US filmmaker and composer John Carpenter wouldn't be surprised to see the “Halloween” franchise continue after “Halloween Ends”. The final chapter of David Gordon Green’s trilogy, which is set to mark Jamie Lee Curtis’ final appearance as Laurie Strode, will be released later this year but Carpenter thinks there will be a desire for even more films if it proves to be a hit with audiences.

Carpenter, who directed the original 1978 horror classic, told a panel at Pennsylvania’s Steel City Convention: “I didn't expect there to be a sequel (to ‘Halloween’). The movie business is ruled by money. “(The first) ‘Halloween’ made so much money, here they came again, the same guys saying, ‘Hey John, let'’ do another one.’ “I guarantee you if ‘Halloween Ends’ makes a lot of money, guess what? Just guess what.”

The franchise has now spanned 13 films but Carpenter confessed that he is only interested in those he has been involved in as a producer or composer.

The 74-year-old filmmaker, generally recognised as one of the greatest masters of the horror genre, said: “I don't care about the ‘Halloween’ sequels. I made the first one as a director, and that’s the only one I care about except for the paycheck I get for the others. “I hate to be that kind of a guy, but that’s the truth.” “Halloween Ends” – which will be released in October – has been billed as a final battle to the death between Laurie Strode and serial killer Michael Myers (James Jude Courtney), who Carpenter describes as “a force of evil”.

