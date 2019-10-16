Premiere of "Gemini Man" in Los Angeles

Jada Pinkett Smith is in talks to reprise the role of Niobe in upcoming sci-fi blockbuster "Matrix 4". The 48-year-old actress portrayed the character Niobe in "The Matrix Reloaded" and "Matrix Revolutions", the second and third instalments of the franchise, and, according to Deadline, she is set to portray her alter ego once again.

Niobe comes from Zion and is the captain of the Logos hovercraft and a key rebel in in the war against the Machines and the Matrix.

It has also been reported that Neil Patrick Harris has joined the impressive ensemble cast on the sci-fi blockbuster, which is being directed by Lana Wachowski - who directed the first three "Matrix' films along with sister Lilly under their moniker The Wachowskis - from a script penned by Wachowski, David Mitchell and Aleksandar Hemon.

Keanu Reeves and Carrie Anne-Moss will reprise their roles as Neo and Trinity respectively. "Aquaman" star Yahya Abdul-Mateen II will also feature in the film as a young Morpheus.