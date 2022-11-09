James Cameron doesn't want complaints about long run time for ‘Avatar: The Way of Water'

James Cameron doesn't want people to “whine” about the length of “Avatar: The Way of Water”. The 68-year-old director’s highly anticipated sequel is set for release next month and the filmmaker doesn’t think people should complain about its 3 hour and 10 minute run time because so many TV viewers are willing to binge-watch entire series in one sitting.

Story continues below Advertisement

Neytiri, voiced by Zoe Saldana, right, and the character Jake, voiced by Sam Worthington are shown in a scene from ‘Avatar’. Picture: AP Photo/20th Century Fox/File He told Empire magazine: “I don’t want anybody whining about length when they sit and binge-watch (television) for eight hours,” he said. “I can almost write this part of the review: ‘The agonizingly long three-hour movie …’ “It’s like, give me a f****** break. I’ve watched my kids sit and do five one-hour episodes in a row. Watch video:

“Here’s the big social paradigm shift that has to happen: it’s okay to get up and go pee.” Cameron admits the franchise has been “hideously expensive” to make – with an expected budget of around $1 billion for the four sequels – but he recently insisted the coming film will deliver “three hours of a pretty much insane experience”. He said: “There are a couple of things that I took out (of ‘The Way Of Water’) that I want to shoehorn into movie three, hopefully.

Story continues below Advertisement

“These are hideously expensive movies. It was a sketchy business case before the pandemic to make a movie that cost this much. “At this point we just have to play it out to see what happens. But what I know right now is we’re delivering three hours of a pretty much insane experience.” In September, Cameron admitted he was concerned that “'Avatar: The Way of Water” wouldn't be relevant over a decade after the original film was released.

Story continues below Advertisement