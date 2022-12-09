James Gunn responds to ‘Wonder Woman 3’ axing

James Gunn accepts that he may upset fans with his decisions as co-chair of DC Studios. The 56-year-old director took to Twitter after it emerged that 'Wonder Woman 3' wasn’t expected to move forward and claimed that he and co-chairman Peter Safran were still making decisions about the future of DC.

Gunn said of the reports: "Some of it is true, some of it is half-true, some of it is not true, and some of it we haven't decided yet whether it's true or not." The “Guardians of the Galaxy” helmer said: "Peter and I chose to helm DC Studios knowing we were coming into a fractious environment, both in the stories being told and in the audience itself and there would be an unavoidable transitional period as we moved into telling a cohesive story across film, TV, animation, and gaming. "But, in the end, the drawbacks of that transitional period were dwarfed by the creative possibilities and the opportunity to build upon what has worked in DC so far and to help rectify what has not."

Gunn acknowledged that he and Peter would have to make some tough decisions but insists that DC is at the heart of all of the pair's creative choices. He tweeted: "We know we aren’t going to make every single person happy every step of the way, but we can promise everything we do is done in the service of the STORY and in the service of the DC CHARACTERS we know you cherish and we have cherished our whole lives." Gunn recently explained how he and Safran were mapping out a "10-year plan" for DC.

