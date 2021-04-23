James Gunn teases 'Guardians of the Galaxy' holiday special

James Gunn has confirmed there will be a “Guardians of the Galaxy” holiday special, landing at Christmastime 2022.

The 50-year-old director took to Twitter on Thursday to post a photograph of the front of a script, which read: "The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special. Written by James 'Long Elf' Gunn".

Captioning the tweet, he wrote: "This is the wrapping. The present is inside. #GotGHS (sic)"

This is the wrapping. The present is inside. #GotGHS 🎅🏽🚀💜 pic.twitter.com/NqDw5s6ed8 — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) April 22, 2021

However, in true fashion, James seemingly didn't give too much else away.

When someone asked if it would be like the “Star Wars” holiday special or "much better", James simply replied: "In full disclosure, I loved the Star Wars Holiday Special as a kid."

And when one fan asked if "this is based after Thor 4 but before Guardians 3", James confirmed that was the case.

James later also revealed it would be a television special rather than a movie and live action like the movie.

Responding to a fan, he wrote: "It’s a television special not a movie."

The filmmaker admitted he had been working on this project for a little while.

He explained: "I wrote the treatment years ago and just finally finished the script."

It is expected to be out around Christmas time in 2022.

Meanwhile, James had previously teased he plans to "wrap up" the stories started in 2014's “Guardians of the Galaxy” with the next instalment of the franchise - the much-anticipated “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3”.

Responding to fan questions on the photo-sharing platform, James - who directed the original “Guardians of the Galaxy” and “Guardians of the Galaxy 2” - shared: "If everything goes to plan it will wrap up the stories I started in Guardians 1. (sic)"

There had previously been doubts as to whether the third 'Guardians' film would even be made, after Disney fired James following the emergence of a series of offensive tweets. The company subsequently rehired the filmmaker, who took "full responsibility" for the controversy, admitting "Disney totally had the right to fire me".