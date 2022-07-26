James Gunn teases 'pretty spectacular' Adam Warlock in ‘Guardians 3’

The director’s hotly-anticipated third instalment of the Marvel series teased that the anti-hero – brought to life by Will Poulter – possesses “a very specific personality” in the flick.

James Gunn said Adam Warlock is a “pretty spectacular character” in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3”.

While appearing at San Diego Comic-Con, the 55-year-old movie maker told ScreenRant: “I think, like all of the Guardians, he has a very specific personality. When you have a character like Adam, who has been written by a bunch of different comic book writers, each one has their own take on Adam.

“This is our take on Adam, and I think he’s a pretty spectacular character.”

The movie – which sees Chris Pratt reprise his role as Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax and Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon – is yet to drop a trailer due to Gunn’s dissatisfaction with the visual effects.