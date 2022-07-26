Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Tuesday, July 26, 2022

James Gunn teases 'pretty spectacular' Adam Warlock in ‘Guardians 3’

James Gunn. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Published 1h ago

James Gunn said Adam Warlock is a “pretty spectacular character” in “Guardians of the Galaxy Vol 3”.

The director’s hotly-anticipated third instalment of the Marvel series teased that the anti-hero – brought to life by Will Poulter – possesses “a very specific personality” in the flick.

While appearing at San Diego Comic-Con, the 55-year-old movie maker told ScreenRant: “I think, like all of the Guardians, he has a very specific personality. When you have a character like Adam, who has been written by a bunch of different comic book writers, each one has their own take on Adam.

“This is our take on Adam, and I think he’s a pretty spectacular character.”

The movie – which sees Chris Pratt reprise his role as Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax and Bradley Cooper as Rocket Raccoon – is yet to drop a trailer due to Gunn’s dissatisfaction with the visual effects.

Explaining the lack of a trailer to a fan on Twitter this week, he said: “I wish you could have too. But it’s not just Marvel, it’s also me. Although I love the teaser, some VFX aren’t where I’d want them to be for repeated views ... close inspection – remember, we didn’t wrap long ago – so you’ll have to wait just a beat! Sorry!”

In a follow-up tweet, the “Suicide Squad” director explained why he showed it at the convention but didn’t give it a general debut.

Gunn wrote: “Because when you see a VFX shot on screen for half a second it’s a lot different than watching it 100 times or taking a screenshot of it on your computer and dissecting it (not that anything holds up to that but I can get close!) I love the teaser btw.”

