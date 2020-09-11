Jamie Foxx signs Sony Pictures deal

Jamie Foxx and his producing partner Datari Turner have signed a deal with Sony Pictures to develop and produce feature films. The Oscar-winning actor and his producing partner Datari Turner have signed a deal with the studio to develop and produce feature films. Jamie's first project with Sony is already in the works, as he and Turner are producing an untitled action thriller penned by Juel Taylor and Tony Rettenmaier - which was also star Foxx. In a statement, Sanford Panitch, President of Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group, said: "Not only is Jamie Foxx one of the most talented and decorated actors in the world, he is also an idea machine. "As a company we have been lucky to work with Jamie in 'Baby Driver' and 'Amazing Spider-Man', but his creativity as a producer is his most exciting role yet.

"Jamie is wildly creative, funny and brilliant, he walks the walk, he talks the talk and we are so proud to be in this partnership with Jamie and Datari. We already have a few projects secretly going and this is only the beginning."

Foxx will play boxing legend Mike Tyson in an upcoming biopic and recently explained how he wants Tyson's kids to believe he is their dad by making his portrayal so utterly convincing.

Discussing his preparations for the part, the 52-year-old actor explained: "It's a blessing. Obviously, the training is different. We're doing weighted pull-ups to sort of make the back look the right way, and make the arm look a certain way.

"But it is, to me, I guarantee you, it's the most dedicated I've been to making sure that this story gets told, and gets told in the right way.

"And I joke with Mike. I said, 'When I get dressed up as you, I'm going to walk into your house, and your kids are going to say daddy's home.'"