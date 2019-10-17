"Iron Fist" actress Jessica Henwick is reportedly in advance discussions to take on a leading role in "The Matrix 4" as the hugely popular franchise makes its return to the big screen.
The 'Iron Fist' actress is set to take a leading role alongside Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss as they reprise their respective turns as Neo and Trinity in the upcoming fourth instalment in the hugely popular franchise.
According to Deadline, Henwick will have a major part to play in the film, although plot details are being kept under wraps.
The report comes after it was revealed Yahya Abdul-Mateen II - who has appeared in the likes of "The Greatest Showman" and "Aquaman" - is being lined up for a big role, while 'How I Met Your Mother' star Neil Patrick Harris is also on board.
Meanwhile, this week fans were excited to hear that Jada Pinkett Smith could be back to reprise her role as rebel Niobe after appearing in the second and third films.