John Boyega admits it will be sad to say goodbye to "Star Wars" as he makes his final appearance in the upcoming "Episode IX - The Rise of Skywalker".
The 27-year-old actor has played Finn in the new trilogy of films but will make his final appearance in "The Rise of Skywalker".
When asked if leaving the sci-fi franchise was bittersweet, John told Total Film magazine: "Yeah, 100 per cent, because you no longer have the consistency with these people who you have genuine friendships with."
However, John is pleased that his character has maintained a sense of "mystery".
He added: "It feels OK, because, with just three films, there's still a curiosity and a mystery about Finn. There are still certain things that I really don't know about him. It feels like, 'OK, cool. It's a balanced, right time.'