John Krasinski confirms 'A Quiet Place 2' will hit cinemas earlier than planned

John Krasinski has announced the sequel to “A Quiet Place” will hit theatres on May 28, 2021.

Filmmaker John Krasinski took to Twitter to share his excitement that the sequel to his 2018 horror flick - which he co-wrote, directed, and starred in alongside his wife Emily Blunt - will now be released on May 28, 2021, four months earlier than previously planned.

The movie was originally due to hit theatres in May 2020, but like most films it was hit by a delay due to the Covid-19 pandemic and the closure of cinemas.

Krasinski tweeted: “They always say good things come to those who wait. Well… I think we’ve waited long enough.”

What's more, 45 days after its theatrical release, the motion picture will be available to watch on new streaming service, Paramount+.