John Krasinski wants Mr. Fantastic role









John Krasinski attends the premiere of Amazon Prime's "Tom Clancy's Jack Ryan" season two at Metrograph on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019, in New York. Picture: AP John Krasinski wants to play Mr. Fantastic in a potential "Fantastic Four" reboot. The 40-year-old actor - who famously lost out on the role of Captain America to Chris Evans back in 2010 - hasn't given hope of starring in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and he would love to take on the part of scientist Reed Richards' superhero alter ego after expressing an interest in the past. In an interview with Total Film, Krasinski said: "I would love to be in the Marvel Universe. I love those movies because they're fun, but I also think they're really well done. And certainly, a lot of my friends are in those movies. "I have no idea what [Marvel] are thinking. But if they are considering me for Mr. Fantastic, continue to consider me because I would love it." However, "The Office" star - who made his directorial debut with critically-acclaimed "A Quiet Place" in 2018 - has ruled himself out of being at the helm of a Marvel blockbuster in the future.

He laughed: "Oh man, directing one of those things? I don't think I'm your guy. But if I was to act in one? I'd have so much fun."

Marvel producers have not yet formally announced a reboot of the 'Fantastic Four' franchise, but rumours have swirled since Disney acquired 20th Century Fox last year.

The most recent adaptation of the comic book was back in 2015.

However, the flick - which starred Miles Teller, Michael B. Jordan, Jamie Bell and Kate Mara - was slammed by critics and flopped at the box office, and a planned sequel was cancelled as a result.