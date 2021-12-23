'John Wick: Chapter 4' pushed back to 2023

Lionsgate Movies have confirmed “John Wick: Chapter 4” has been pushed back to March 2023, after it was scheduled to drop in May 2022. A new video teaser from Lionsgate Movies has confirmed the Keanu Reeves-led film will drop on March 24th, 2023, nearly a year after the scheduled May 27th, 2022 release date.

The clip features the new release date being written on a chalkboard, in a mirror of the scene where a bounty was put on Wick's head. As well as Reeves, Laurence Fishburne, Donnie Yen, Bill Skarsgard, Ian McShane, Lance Reddick, Rina Sawayama, and Shamier Anderson will star in the Chad Stahelski-directed motion picture. In August, it was revealed Clancy Brown had joined the cast of the action franchise.

Stahelski said at the time: "I have been a fan of Clancy Brown’s since I can remember. To have him be a part of this project is an honour. He will make a perfect addition to the world of 'John Wick'!" Shay Hatten and Michael Finch have written the script for the film, which is being produced by Basil Iwanyk, Erica Lee and Stahelski.