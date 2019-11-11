Todd Phillips' "Joker" has become the most profitable comic book movie of all time.
The Todd Phillips-directed film - which stars Joaquin Phoenix as the titular character - is said to have been on track to have earned as much as $957 million at the box office by the end of November 8, according to Forbes.
The much-discussed movie was made on a budget of $62.5 million, and has already overtaken the former title holder, "The Mask", which took $351 million at the box office on a $23 million budget in 1994.
Elsewhere, other movies on the list include "Venom" ($854 million), "Batman" ($411 million) and "Deadpool" ($783 million).
Earlier this month, meanwhile, Joaquin teased the possibility of a "Joker" sequel.