Relatively unknown British actor Jonah Hauer-King will play Prince Eric in "The Little Mermaid".
The 24-year-old actor has reportedly landed the role in Disney's upcoming live-action remake of the classic fairytale after undergoing two screen tests, the most recent of which took place with director Rob Marshall in London last week.
Jonah is a relative newcomer whose past credits include roles in TV miniseries "Little Women and Howard's End", and "A Dog's Way Home".
The British actor will be joined in "The Little Mermaid" by Halle Bailey as Ariel, the mermaid princess who dreams of being human, Javier Bardem as her father, King Triton, and Melissa McCarthy as evil sea witch Ursula.