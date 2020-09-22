Jozi Film Festival is looking for filmakers to highlight children’s rights

Are you a filmmaker excited by the opportunity to tell a story about children overcoming adversity or the adults who seek justice on their behalf? Discovery RISE (Reducing Inequalities and Supporting Empowerment) in partnership with the Jozi Film Festival (JFF) and Save the Children South Africa (SCSA) are calling on South African filmmakers to tell these stories and help shine a global spotlight on some of the burning issues in Mzansi. Discovery RISE is a global initiative focused on reducing inequality and supporting empowerment around the world — by working with local and global organisations focused on addressing social mobility through access to the most basic human needs. In South Africa, the RISE initiative supports SCSA, an entity established in 2013 to fight for children’s rights. Commenting on the initiative, Henry Windridge, Discovery Networks’ Head of Brand for Middle East & Africa, said: “Discovery’s partnership with the Jozi Film Festival dates back to 2017.

“This year we have further elevated our partnership through our initiative with Save the Children South Africa, in which we hope to bring attention to, and tell the stories of, children who have overcome adversity in South Africa, especially those whose lives have been turned upside down as a result of the pandemic.”

The successful applicants will need to tell a child’s story in just under three minutes, using creativity, imagination and discretion.

Filmmakers are encouraged to tell real, authentic stories about South African children.

Ten filmmakers will then be matched with 10 children (successful applicants will be notified by 5 October) and Discovery will contribute R10 000 towards each production.

Filming will take place between 12 - 30 October and your film must be completed no later than November 6.

Applications will close on Monday, September 28, at 5pm.

Click here for more information.

"The stories of vulnerable children will rest in your hands. As a filmmaker, you will have a chance to help voice them, and be part of a global campaign.

“Our advice is to enter this competition only if your heart is in the right place,” said Lisa Henry, Jozi Film Festival founder.