This image released by Universal Pictures shows Chris Pratt in a scene from, "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom". Picture: AP

"Jurassic World" director Colin Trevorrow says "nothing would make him happier" than to see the original cast members return in the next instalment of the franchise.



The 42-year-old filmmaker revealed that "nothing would make him happier" than to see the likes of Laura Dern and Sam Neill - who appeared as Ellie Sattler and Alan Grant in the original 1993 film - as well as Jeff Goldblum, who reprised his role as chaos theorist Dr Ian Malcolm in the fifth film in the series "Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom", appear in "Jurassic World 3".





Speaking to Variety, he said: "I can confirm nothing. But nothing would make me happier than to be able to work with any of those people."





As for whether this will be the last film in the "Jurassic World" series, the "Book of Henry" director went on to explain that he doesn't know yet as he tends to focus on "one movie at a time".





He said: "I'm kind of a one movie at a time kind of guy, so my eyes are on this one. And it's a celebration of everything that has existed in the franchise up until now."





Laura, 53, previously admitted she "could never say no" to reprising her role in the next film, although she has "no idea" what bosses are "cooking up" for the upcoming sixth instalment of the dinosaur franchise.





She said: "I don't know, I have no idea actually. I mean, I love Dr. Ellie Satler so I could never say no to that on any level. But I really don't know. I don't even know what they're cooking up yet."





The "Big Little Lies" star went on to explain that she only just recently met 'Jurassic World' leading man Chris Pratt, 39, however, the pair immediately bonded and Laura insisted the 'Guardians of the Galaxy' star was "fantastic and hilarious."



