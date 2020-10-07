'Jurassic World: Dominion' is pushed back a year

“Jurassic World: Dominion” has been pushed back a whole year to 2022. The latest instalment in the dinosaur franchise - which will see Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard return as Owen and Claire respectively, as well as the original cast of Jeff Goldblum (Ian Malcolm), Laura Dern (Ellie Satler) and Sam Neill (Alan Grant) - was due for release on June 11, 2021, but Universal have decided to move the film's release date back a whole year to June 10, 2022. Director Colin Trevorrow confirmed the news on Twitter. He shared the first official poster for the movie and wrote alongside it: "For the past three months, I’ve worked with an extraordinary cast and crew on a film we can’t wait to share with the world. “Even though we'll have to wait a bit longer, it will all be worth it. Let’s stay healthy and take care of each other until then."

Many movies have been pushed back owing to the coronavirus pandemic, with the new James Bond movie “No Time To Die” also pushed back.

It comes after Trevorrow warned film fans not to underestimate the return of Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum in “Jurassic World: Dominion”.

The 44-year-old director said: "I think people may be underestimating the size and importance of Laura Dern, Sam Neill and Jeff Goldblum's characters in this movie.

“It is very much an ensemble and that element, the ability to take these beloved characters from almost 30 years now, and understand how they interact with each other in the context of a world that we've really never seen before and have not been able to witness until now. It's very exciting for me."

Little is known about the plot of the movie, which marks the end of the new “Jurassic World” trilogy, but Colin has teased that it is the daring dinosaur finale that he has been desperate to make.

He explained: "This is the movie that I've been waiting to make from the beginning. It's the one that we have spent the past two movies building to. It really was part of a longer story and part of a design."