The Marvel president - who is a big fan of the sci-fi series - has teamed up with Lucasfilm following a summer meeting with president Kathleen Kennedy, who is "pursuing a new era in 'Star Wars' storytelling".
Disney Studios co-chairman Alan Horn told The Hollywood Reporter: "We are excited about the projects Kathy and the Lucasfilm team are working on, not only in terms of 'Star Wars', but also 'Indiana Jones' and reaching into other parts of the company including 'Children of Blood and Bone' with Emma Watts and Fox.