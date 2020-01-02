According to Kevin Feige, he doesn't see "Doctor Strange 2" as a horror movie.
The 46-year-old President of Marvel Studios has teased details of the upcoming film, revealing how director Scott Derrickson is approaching the new movie, which is slated for release in 2021.
Looking ahead to the film - which is officially titled "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" - Kevin shared with Collider: "I wouldn't necessarily say that's a horror film, but it is, as Scott Derrickson, our director, has pitched it, it'll be a big MCU film with scary sequences in it.