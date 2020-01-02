Kevin Feige: 'Doctor Strange 2' isn't a horror movie









Benedict Cumberbatch attends the "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" portion of the Marvel Studios panel on day three of Comic-Con International on Saturday, July 20, 2019, in San Diego. Picture: AP According to Kevin Feige, he doesn't see "Doctor Strange 2" as a horror movie.

The 46-year-old President of Marvel Studios has teased details of the upcoming film, revealing how director Scott Derrickson is approaching the new movie, which is slated for release in 2021.

Looking ahead to the film - which is officially titled "Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness" - Kevin shared with Collider: "I wouldn't necessarily say that's a horror film, but it is, as Scott Derrickson, our director, has pitched it, it'll be a big MCU film with scary sequences in it.





"The way, when I was a kid in the 80s, Spielberg did an amazing job. I mean, there are horrifying sequences in 'Raiders' that I as a little kid would [covers his eyes] when their faces melted. Or 'Temple of Doom', of course, or 'Gremlins', or 'Poltergeist'. These are the movies that invented the PG-13 rating, by the way.





"It's fun to be scared in that way, and not a horrific, torturous way, but a way that is legitimately scary, because Scott Derrickson is quite good at that, but scary in the service of an exhilarating emotion."





Meanwhile, Scott recently slammed cinema release dates, saying they are "the enemy of art".





The director - who helmed the original "Doctor Strange" film in 2016 - took to Twitter to bemoan the negative influence of movie release dates, suggesting they squeeze creativity.



