Kevin Feige has hit back at Martin Scorsese's criticism of Marvel, describing his comments as "unfortunate" and "not true".
The legendary filmmaker sparked a debate last month by describing Marvel films as "not cinema" and comparing them to "theme parks".
And now the "Goodfellas" helmer's remarks have been dismissed by the President of Marvel Studios.
Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter's "Awards Chatter" podcast, Feige said: "I think that's not true. I think it's unfortunate. I think myself and everyone who works on these movies loves cinema, loves movies, loves going to movies, loves to watch a communal experience in a movie theatre full of people."
Scorsese, 76 - who has also helmed blockbusters including "The Irishman" and "The Wolf of Wall Street" - recently expanded on his criticism, suggesting that films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe lack "genuine emotional danger".