"Hamilton" creator Lin-Manuel Miranda has confirmed a movie version of the musical will hit big screens in October 2021.
The 40-year-old actor and composer took to Twitter to reveal the musical will hit big screens next year, and the film will feature the original Broadway cast from a stage performance at the Richard Rodgers Theatre in New York, where the show first started.
Miranda - who plays lead character Alexander Hamilton in the musical - wrote: "Disney presents: Hamilton. With The Original Broadway Cast. Filmed onstage at The Richard Rodgers Theatre. In A Theater Near You. October 15, 2021. #Hamilfilm (sic)"