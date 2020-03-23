Lin-Manuel Miranda hints at 'In the Heights' delay

Lin-Manuel Miranda has hinted movie "In the Heights" could be delayed amid the coronavirus pandemic, because there is still "a lot that remains to be done" on the motion picture ahead of its scheduled June 26 release date.

The 40-year-old composer and actor has revealed the team behind the motion picture, which is due to drop on June 26th, were "getting the music exactly right" when the coronavirus pandemic - which has left nearly 15,000 people dead - was kicking off, prompting speculation the project, like many others, could be delayed.

He said: "We were literally recording the score when all of this started happening.





"There's a lot that remains to be done on that movie.





"We were finishing the score and the mixing and just getting the music exactly right."





And Miranda said the movie will only hit cinemas "when it's time".





Speaking to Rosie O'Donnell on a livestream, he added: "I'm really hopeful that that's something we all get to watch in the theaters together - when it's time, and no sooner, to go out."





Miranda admitted last week he is "learning how to homeschool" his sons Sebastian, five, and Francisco, two, following widespread school closures in a bid to curb the coronavirus pandemic.





He said: "Everything is cool. We are doing the cool thing to do which is self-quarantining, which means we are at home with our two kids.





"We have a kindergartener and a two year old, so we're learning how to homeschool."





He then referenced Shonda Rhimes' recent tweet about attempting to homeschool children, in which she posted, "Teachers deserve to make a billion dollars a year."



