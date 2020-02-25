'Losing Lerato' receives 6 nods at international film festival









Kagiso Modupe and his daughter Tshimollo Modupe stars in the film Losing Lerato. Picture: Supplied Kagiso Modupe's debut film, "Losing Lerato" is already making its international waves. The film which premiered in September hit the number one spot in around major theatres in the first week of its official release, grossing over R4.1 million in five weeks, a first for an independent film. Now "Losing Lerato", now nominated received six nominations including Best Actor (Kagiso Modupe), Best Actress ( Samela Tyelbooi) and Best Supporting Actress ( Tshimollo Modupe), Best Supporting Actor (Thato Molamu), Best Director (Sanele Zulu) and Best Cinematography (Gavin Sterrley) at the Idyllwild International Festival Of Cinema in California. Founded in 2009 under the visionary guidance of film and television director Stephen Savage, IIFC enters its 11th season in 2020, with an eye toward creating even great exposure for independent filmmakers worldwide. Sharing the exciting news, Modupe who doubles as the producer and lead actor in the gripping South African film, wrote: “It is our pleasure to announce that #losinglerato has been nominated and will be screening at the @IdyFest in Palm Springs, California next month.

Please join us in congratulating the following cast and crew for their nominations @KagisoModupe @ThatoMolamu @SamelaTyelbooi.”

I’m excited and honoured to announce to that #LosingLerato has been nominated and will be screening at the @IdyFest in Palm Springs, California next month. Please join me in congratulating the following fine cast and crew for their nominations 🙌🏾 pic.twitter.com/CU4jfu8biL — Kagiso Modupe (@KagisoModupe) February 24, 2020

Fans, including industry friends took to Twitter to congratulate Modupe and his cast on their milestone achievement.

Congratulations for being such a fearless and selfless leader. You’re changing the game & the world. We see you Kagmo. You’re a much needed force in the industry and I am proud of you. Congratulations to you & your team for this achievement. May it be one of many to come 🙌🏾❤️🙏🏾 https://t.co/zjJaPG4Akd — Rami Chuene🌈🏳️‍🌈 (@ramichuene) February 24, 2020

Wow!!! I am not surprised Kagiso. The movie is a master piece, this is just the beginning.

Keep setting the pace. Your pure heart and treating your casts right will open more doors for ya.

Congratulations to you and everyone in this masterpiece 'Losng Lerato'. — Ernestina Madufor (@AngelicErny_) February 24, 2020

Welldone — Rato ✍🏾📚🎬📽🎤 (@LeratokaYise) February 24, 2020

Just a few weeks ago Modupe made headlines when it was he paid his cast & crew from his movie Losing Lerato royalties in December.

Confirming the news, Modupe said: “We are the change we want to see in the industry. This is only the beginning we are looking at paying more royalties in March and in every production that we do moving forward. Thanks for the shout out.”

We are the change we want to see in the industry. This is only the beginning we are looking at paying more royalties in March and in every production that we do moving forward. Thanks for the shout out. — Kagiso Modupe (@KagisoModupe) February 7, 2020

"Losing Lerato" follows a painful story of a successful young father who, after losing everything, takes matters into his own hands to get back the one thing that matters to him most, his daughter.

In a desperate attempt to gain access to his daughter, Thami kidnaps Lerato from school, hoping to flee by bus. Thami’s actions put his life, Lerato's and their fellow passengers in danger and leads to a hostage situation.

Modupe plays Thami alongside his own daughter Tshimollo Modupe (the newcomer who steals the show).

The film also stars Connie Chiume, veteran actor Don Mlangeni, and two of Mzansi’s super stars Ayanda Borotho, Mapaseka Koetle, Nolo Phiri and Zandile Msutwana.

Modupe also confirmed the film will be streaming on Showmax soon.

Idyllwild International Festival Of Cinema 2020 will begin on Monday, March 9 and ends on Sunday, 15 March.