Mampho Brescia to star in Arnie remake 'Eraser Reborn'

Local actress Mampho Brescia will star in the much-anticipated remake “Eraser Reborn”. Brescia will play the role of US Marshal Rhodes in the remake of the 1996 blockbuster which originally starred Arnold Schwarzenegger and Vanessa Williams. The film is set to release in South Africa by June.

“Eraser Reborn” was secretly filmed in Cape Town during the Covid-19 pandemic last year. Brescia, who features prominently in the film as the director of the US Marshal services, said that shooting at that time and preparing for the role was very demanding and gruelling. "The level of details required was on another level. I had to engage with former high-ranking US Marshals to really get under their skin, and then spent weeks just to perfect my US accent,“ said Brescia.

Produced by Warner Bros. and directed by legendary Hollywood director John Pogue, the film is based on US Marshal Mason Pollard who specialises in engineering the fake deaths of witnesses that leave no trace of their existence. It is a fresh take on the 1996 blockbuster “Eraser”, which received box office success grossing more than $242 million. In the trailer, which released on March 23, we see the former “Isibaya” actress in the charismatic and no-nonsense role. “After spending some greatly cherished years on a soapie – ’Isibaya’ – and then going on to guest star on Netflix’s shows ’Shadow’ and ’I Am All Girls’, to get back to the intense, exhilarating and greatly detailed work has further worked my acting muscles and expanded my range,” Brescia said.

She said it was a “great privilege” working with professionals of the calibre of Pogue and "Shadowhunters“ star Dominic Sherwood on the Arnie action picture. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dom Sherwood (@domsherwood)