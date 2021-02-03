'Mank', 'Hamilton' among Golden Globe movie nominations

By Jill Serjeant and Lisa Richwine Hollywood period drama "Mank" got a leading six nominations on Wednesday for the 2021 Golden Globe awards in film, while television shows "The Crown" and "The Mandalorian" will be among those competing for best series. Streaming service Netflix Inc dominated the nominations in both film, with 22 nods, and television (20) after a year in which the coronavirus pandemic prompted Hollywood studios to push back dozens of their film releases, and many movie theatres were closed for months. The contest for the Golden Globe best drama film awards will also include modern Great Recession-era story "Nomadland," 1960s Vietnam War protest drama "The Trial of the Chicago 7," #MeToo revenge story "Promising Young Woman and ageing family drama "The Father." Sacha Baron Cohen's satire on former President Donald Trump's America, "Borat Subsequent Moviefilm;" the film version of the hit Broadway musical "Hamilton;" LGBTQ musical "The Prom;" "Music" and time-loop comedy "Palm Springs" will compete in a separate category for musicals and comedies.

The Golden Globe awards, which kick off a pandemic-era Hollywood awards season, are due to be handed out at a ceremony on Feb. 28, hosted by actors Tina Fey and Amy Poehler.

The nominees and winners are selected by the small Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA).

Three of the five directors nominated on Wednesday were women, including Regina King for Black drama "One Night in Miami," Britain's Emerald Fennell for "Promising Young Woman" and Chinese-born filmmaker Chloe Zhao for "Nomadland."

Among the actors nominated were Baron Cohen for "Borat," the late Chadwick Boseman in his last film role in jazz period piece "Ma Rainey's Black Bottom,"

British actor Riz Ahmed as a drummer losing his hearing in "Sound of Metal" and Frances McDormand for "Nomadland."