Michael B. Jordan wants 'Black Panther' return

Michael B. Jordan has revealed that he is keen to reprise the role of villainous Erik 'Killmonger' Stevens in the “Black Panther” sequel. The 33-year-old actor played the villainous Erik 'Killmonger' Stevens in the Marvel Cinematic Universe blockbuster and revealed that he would be keen to reprise the role – despite the death of co-star Chadwick Boseman, who played the titular hero, last year. Michael said: "That's something that is very, very near and dear to my heart for a lot of obvious reasons. "(I) had a really tough year losing somebody close to me. And what that means for that franchise is it was devastating." The “Just Mercy” star continued: "But being in that world in a character that I loved playing, and working with (writer/director) Ryan Coogler and all that good stuff, it's family. We created a family over there.

"So to be able to be in that world again is something that, I think, will always be on the table in some capacity."

Michael is set to star in 'Journal for Jordan' and is especially excited to work with director Denzel Washington – who he describes as "the GOAT".

He told PEOPLE: "Being able to be directed by Denzel is a blessing and such a learning experience for me.

"And also working opposite Chante Adams, who's a very talented actress coming out of Detroit, and being able to tell a love story, playing a real-life person."

The flick tells the story of the love affair between journalist Dana Canedy and soldier Charles Monroe King and Michael feels he needs to bring "care and respect" when portraying a real person on screen.

He said: "That's another thing: When you play real people... there's a certain level of care and respect that you bring to it that it's unlike anything else that you could really do."