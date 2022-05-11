Michelle Yeoh believes ‘Crazy Rich Asians’ was a game-changing film

Michelle Yeoh thinks that “Crazy Rich Asians” changed the game for Asian actors. The 59-year-old actress starred in Jon M Chu's romantic comedy-drama movie and thinks its success did a lot for the progression of Asian stars in Hollywood.

Story continues below Advertisment

Speaking to Variety, Michelle said: “It was a big moment for us but, looking back, what if it didn't work? Would it have set our community back many years? “A lot was riding on the success of the film, and a lot of Asian leading roles would not have been green-lit. Because that's showbiz. "Fortunately, it was about great storytelling, and Jon did an amazing job of telling this story, which was so relatable and transcends just Asian casts.

“It sets up the tone that shows that people do love to see leading Asian men and women and to hear their experiences. So, it did change a lot of things,” said Yeoh. Michelle also played Bond girl Wai Lin opposite Pierce Brosnan in the 1997 film “Tomorrow Never Dies“ and recalled how she was treated warmly when she arrived in Britain to start work on the blockbuster. The “Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon” star said: “Come on, to be a Bond girl! The best memory I have was upon entering the UK (to start work on the film).

Story continues below Advertisment

"When you're going through immigration, the officers who have been sitting there all day, this whole time, ask the normal question: 'So, what are you doing here?' I said: 'Oh, I'm going to be working.' “He asked me” 'What are you working on?' I said, 'Oh, I'm going to be in the next ‘James Bond’ movie.' “And he gasped and said” 'Welcome to England.' If you think about it, he, Bond, is so loved. Remember when the Queen met James Bond? So, it's very precious and special to be a part of such an iconic legacy,“ said Yeoh.