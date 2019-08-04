Milo Ventimiglia. Picture: Bang Showbiz

Milo Ventimiglia says Warner Bros told him he was "too old" to play Batman. The 42-year-old actor was hoping to take over the role of the caped crusader from Ben Affleck but lost out on the role to Robert Pattinson, who is nine years younger than him.

Speaking on Variety's "The Big Ticket" podcast, Milo said: "Do I see myself in a cape and cowl? Warner Bros. didn't. They were looking for a new Batman and they said, 'Ventimiglia, you're too old.'

"That's OK, it doesn't matter. I'm kind of busy, it's OK."

And the experience appears to have put Milo off auditioning for any more superhero movies.

The 'This Is Us' actor said: "The superhero world? Maybe I'm just playing real-life superheroes right now. Jack Pearson, Denny Swift. They're real attainable superheroes, that are out there in the open representing good guys and good fathers."

However, Milo was happy to give his opinion on who the best Batman of all time was.

He said: "[Christian Bale], I think, was a killer Batman, but also I think he was an incredible Bruce Wayne. I see the benefits of George Clooney, and Val Kilmer and Ben Affleck."

Warner Bros. were reportedly torn between the Robert and Nicholas Hoult to portray the legendary character but decided on the former 'Twilight' star to replace Ben Affleck in 'The Batman' - which is slated for release in 2021.

Reeves took over 'The Batman' directing duties from Affleck - who also stepped down from the role as the titular character in January - and he will produce the motion picture with Dylan Clark.

And producer Michael E Uslan is thrilled with Robert's casting.

He said: He said: "I couldn't be happier, I couldn't be more enthused, as a Batman fan, that Matt Reeves is the filmmaker in charge and has selected Robert Pattinson to be his next Batman.

"I think the real key question for fans, and for all of us to focus on, is the filmmaker.

"My position is this: trust the filmmaker and give the filmmaker, and the filmmaker's vision, the benefit of the doubt. Then wait 'til you see the movie.

"And then once you see the movie, judge the hell out of it. But I think that's really the formula going forward."