MTV Documentary Films acquires award-winning SA film 'My Father the Mover'

Directed by Julia Jansch, “My Father The Mover”, won Best Documentary Short Film at the Tribeca Film Festival, an annual event in New York City. The film forms part of an exciting line-up of award-winning new feature and short film acquisitions by executive producer, Sheila Nevins. They tackle social, political and culturally relevant topics affecting the lives and future outlooks of young people today. Commenting on the film, Nevins said: “Culling the magnificent Film Festivals with their extraordinary choices of documentary offerings, it is a gift to acquire films with heart and soul, insight and vision.” “My Father The Mover,” tells the story of Mthuthuzeli ’Stoan’ Galela), a self-taught dancer who uses African electronic Gqom beats to motivate kids in the township of Khayelitsha.

“I met Stoan through my co-producer, Mandilakhe Yengo.

“It was a random encounter as he was working behind the scenes as a choreographer on a series.

“We started chatting and I asked him how long he has been a dancer for. He answered by saying ‘I’m not a dancer, I’m a mover’.

“I was immediately intrigued,” explains Jansch.

She was moved by his spirit and wanted to get his story out into the world in the hope of providing a platform for him to raise awareness about his work.

Jansch wanted to make the film in a way that felt as real and immersive as being with Stoan in the flesh and he invited an intimate crew into his home and dance class.

“This story is very important to me because Stoan’s message and methodology is one of freedom.

“And while the kids in his dance group face very unique circumstances, I found his story and his work to be universal.

“I found his way to be so moving… he is The Mover after all, and I knew his story would resonate on a global level,” adds Jansch.

Watch the trailer below.