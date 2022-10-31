Never mind the ‘Chainsaw’, ‘The Exorcist’ is the scariest of all

The 1973 horror film which was directed by William Friedkin and stars Linda Blair as demonically – possessed12-year-old Regan MacNeil – has come top in a British poll to name the "scariest" horror film ever.

“The Exorcist” has been voted the scariest movie of all time.

It beat off competition from the likes of Jodie Foster thriller “The Silence of the Lambs” and 1980 classic “The Shining”, by taking 12% of the vote.

Mark Barlow from Showcase Cinemas, which commissioned the study, said: "Horror movies continue to be extremely popular with our guests throughout the whole year, not just at Halloween, delivering so many iconic characters and moments.

“Our survey also revealed that scary movies are the UK’s favourite thing about Halloween, which is why we are screening some classic Halloween films in the lead-up to the day itself, so our guests can enjoy spooky scenes on the big screen."