New film 'That Night of Trance' interrogates issues of identity

The though-provoking production “That Night of Trance”, hits the big screen this Friday, August 27. This exhibition forms of the collaboration between the South African State Theatre (SAST) and Ster-Kinekor (SKT) to screen theatre productions in cinema.

The stage-to-screen film debuted as a stage play at Olive Three Theatre in Alexandra township back in 2017, before showcasing at the SAST in 2018. Directed by award-winning playwright and director, and Founder of Olive Three Theatre Ntshieng Mokgoro, “That Night of Trance” explores how young black women are facing the challenges of an identity crisis. The play is written by the award-winning theatre-maker Billy Langa.

The story centres around a spiritually gifted young woman Pulane, whose life takes an unexpected turn when she discovers her ancestral calling. She is caught between city life and heeding the call. “That Night of Trance”. Picture: Supplied “We are excited to see ’That Night of Trance’ bracing the big screens for a wider and greater audience. “This story is important in that it attempts to revive the confidence of women living in harsh environments, both from rural and urban areas and encourages them to be proud of who they are and embrace their culture and tradition,” comments Mokgoro.

The film stars Standard Bank Ovation Award winner (2015) Segametsi Gaobepe and former Rhythm City star Nomathamsanqa Ngoma. The film also features “The Soil“ singer Ntsika Ngxanga, who double as a composed and directed the music, alongside Phuthi Teresa Mojela who is the head of choreography. Mokgoro, who is recognised for her passion for independent theatre-making, uses art as an instrument to empower women and the youth.

Having worked in community theatre for more than 10 years, she tasted mainstream in 1997 when she presented Africa in Russia (Moscow) as part of the festival Children of the world. In 2020 she was bestowed Ishashalazi Special Award by the Gauteng Department of Sports, Arts Culture and Recreation. That Night of Trance film will show from August 27 in SKT cinemas including Musgrave (Durban), Sterland (Pretoria), Newtown and Rosebank Nouveau (Joburg), Cavendish (Cape Town), and Baywest (Gqeberha).