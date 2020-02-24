A new "Star Wars" film is in the works, although it is unclear whether it will be released in cinemas or on Disney+.
The Hollywood Reporter suggests that director J.D. Dillard and writer Matt Owens have been approached to develop the project, although it remains unclear what roles they will have.
J.D. recently wrote and directed the sci-fi thriller "Sleight", whilst Matt has penned scripts for Marvel shows "Luke Cage" and "Agents of SHIELD".
This project is unrelated to the pitch made by Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige and Rian Johnson, who previously wrote and directed "The Last Jedi" which starred Adam Driver as Kylo Ren and Daisy Ridley as Rey.
Disney chief Bob Iger has previously suggested that the 'Star Wars' franchise's foreseeable future was on television after the success of "The Mandalorian". Bob confirmed that there would be a second season of the Disney+ series and hinted at other spin-off projects.