NFVF strikes up several partnerships to launch Female Filmmaker Project

The National Film and Video Foundation (NFVF) is partnering up with Yellowbone Entertainment, the KZN Film Commission (KZNFC) and the SABC to launch a call for submissions for a new female empowerment initiative called the NFVF Female Filmmaker Project. The NFVF Female Filmmaker Project will seek to bring together 10 talented women from under-represented backgrounds to collaborate on film projects annually for the next three years.

In a press release sent to IOL Entertainment, they revealed that this year the project’s focus will be on exploring the multiverse theme in the context of modern-day South Africa. Under the mentorship of Yellowbone Entertainment, which is the production company behind a host of popular local projects such as “Blood Psalms” and “Gereza”, the programme will give female film-makers the opportunity to enhance their skills, broaden their knowledge and establish important industry connections. View this post on Instagram A post shared by YellowboneEntertainment (@yellowbone_entertainment) In keeping with the idea centred on the multiverse, the company encourages submissions that explore the intersection of the multiverse theme and modern-day South Africa.

“The Female Filmmaker Project offers participants mentorship, professional training and access to resources to enhance their skills and knowledge in the film industry,” said Makhosazana Khanyile, CEO of the NFVF. “We are excited to collaborate with Yellowbone Entertainment, KZN Film Commission and the South African Broadcasting Corporation on this project, which provides a unique opportunity for under-represented women film-makers to network, create impactful films, and explore the possibilities of the multiverse theme.” Layla Swart, managing director of Yellowbone Entertainment, said: “Our mission is to create a supportive and empowering environment for women in the film industry and provide them with the resources and exposure they need to succeed.”