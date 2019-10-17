Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard are set to reunite in Robert Eggers' next project, "The Northman".
The "Big Little Lies" co-stars are among a series of famous faces in talks for "The Witch"" director Robert Eggers' next project, including the 43-year-old actor's younger brother, Bill Skarsgard, "Peaky Blinders" actress Anya Taylor-Joy and 'The Lighthouse's Willem Dafoe, Deadline reports.
The movie is described as a "viking revenge saga set in Iceland at the turn of the 10th century" and the screenplay has been written by the director along with Icelandic poet and novelist Sjón.
In "Big Little Lies", Alexander played abusive husband Perry Wright and previously admitted he was thankful he had a genuine bond with Nicole, his on-screen wife Celeste, because their scenes together were so tough but they had built up trust between them.
He previously said in an interview: "It's very exhausting, and fortunately Nicole and I got to spend some time before starting the project to get to know each other and to build that trust because it's incredibly important, when you shoot physical and emotional scenes like that, that you feel like you have a good partner, that you really genuinely trust each other, and that you're in it together.