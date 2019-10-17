Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard to reunite for new film









Alexander Skarsgard and Nicole Kidman. Picture: AP Nicole Kidman and Alexander Skarsgard are set to reunite in Robert Eggers' next project, "The Northman". The "Big Little Lies" co-stars are among a series of famous faces in talks for "The Witch"" director Robert Eggers' next project, including the 43-year-old actor's younger brother, Bill Skarsgard, "Peaky Blinders" actress Anya Taylor-Joy and 'The Lighthouse's Willem Dafoe, Deadline reports. The movie is described as a "viking revenge saga set in Iceland at the turn of the 10th century" and the screenplay has been written by the director along with Icelandic poet and novelist Sjón. In "Big Little Lies", Alexander played abusive husband Perry Wright and previously admitted he was thankful he had a genuine bond with Nicole, his on-screen wife Celeste, because their scenes together were so tough but they had built up trust between them. He previously said in an interview: "It's very exhausting, and fortunately Nicole and I got to spend some time before starting the project to get to know each other and to build that trust because it's incredibly important, when you shoot physical and emotional scenes like that, that you feel like you have a good partner, that you really genuinely trust each other, and that you're in it together.

"And, we have that. Even at the end of the day, and obviously in-between takes, to really check in with each other and make sure that we were OK.

"But it was tough. It was very tough. They're horrible scenes to shoot. I agree with Nicole. It wasn't like you could just shake it off and go home. It was very difficult."

Nicole - who is married to Keith Urban - caused a stir at the 2017 Emmy Awards when she congratulated Alexander for his win for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or a Movie with a kiss on the lips.

But their co-star Reese Witherspoon later played down their smooch.

She said: "Why not? I would kiss him too if I had all those scenes with him ... I think they're just really good friends that kiss on the lips. I have a few."

She jokingly added: "I'm sure Keith didn't mind, I'm sure he has friends that he kisses on the lips too. Maybe Carrie Underwood?"