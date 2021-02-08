No 'Shazam' role for Henry Cavill

Henry Cavill won't appear as Superman in “Shazam! Fury of the Gods”, despite mounting speculation.

Despite mounting speculation that the 37-year-old actor would don his superhero cape and reprise the role for the upcoming DC Films sequel, sources close to the production have confirmed to Variety that Cavill will not appear.

However, director David F. Sandberg recently admitted that Cavill was supposed to appear in the original “Shazam” movie but those plans changed during shooting.

He tweeted: "Not going to comment on casting rumors for several reasons. One being you can’t be sure about anything until it’s happened.

“Halfway through shooting Shazam the plan was still for Cavill to be in it. Scoopers could have scooped that and been right at the time but wrong in the end (sic)."