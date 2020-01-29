Priyanka Chopra is in advanced talks to join the cast of "The Matrix" reboot.
According to Variety, the 37-year-old actress is set to play a role in the fourth installment of the sci-fi franchise but details about her prospective character have been kept under wraps.
"The Matrix 4" marks a revival for the popular sci-fi series and is set to be released in 2021. The original movie was released in 1999 with two sequels, "The Matrix Reloaded" and "The Matrix Revolutions" both being released in 2003.