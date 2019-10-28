Rami Malek will play a villain that "really gets under Bond's skin" in "No Time to Die", according to producer Barbara Broccoli.
The "Bohemian Rhapsody" star will play evil Safin in upcoming espionage blockbuster "No Time to Die" and producer Barbara Broccoli has claimed the big screen baddie will be more than a match for Daniel Craig's 007.
She told Empire magazine: "We've thrown the book at him on this one. He is really the supervillain. He's the one who really gets under Bond's skin. He's a nasty piece of work."
Malek, 38, previously revealed that he wanted an assurance from director Cary Joji Fukunaga that his villain would not be a religious fundamentalist or an Arabic-speaking terrorist, and he cited his pride in his Egyptian heritage as the reasoning behind his stance.
He said: "It's a great character and I'm very excited. But that was one thing I discussed with Cary. I said, 'We cannot identify him with any act of terrorism reflecting an ideology or a religion.