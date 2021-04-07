Regé-Jean Page 'flattered' by James Bond speculation

Regé-Jean Page admits that he is "flattered" by speculation tipping him to take over from Daniel Craig as James Bond.

The 31-year-old actor has been tipped to take over from Daniel Craig as 007 after portraying the Duke of Hastings in the hit Netflix period drama “Bridgerton” but is relaxed about the rumours, describing them as "fairly normal".

Regé told the Daily Mirror newspaper: "Ah, the B word. I think if you are British and do anything of note, that other people take notice of, then people will start talking about that.

“That's fairly normal and I'm flattered to be in the category of Brits that people have noticed."

It was recently revealed that Regé will not be returning for the second series of “Bridgerton” but he remained tight-lipped about his replacing Daniel, who is set to play Bond for the final time in the long-awaited film “No Time To Die”, suggesting that it is impossible to make career plans amid the coronavirus crisis.