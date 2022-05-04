Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Wednesday, May 4, 2022

Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView weather by locationView market indicators
Independent Online
Sign In

Robbie Williams jokes about Hollywood persona while making ‘Better Man’ biopic

Singer Robbie Williams. Picture: Instagram

Singer Robbie Williams. Picture: Instagram

Published 1h ago

Share

The “Angels” hitmaker has started work on his upcoming biopic “Better Man” – which is being directed by Michael Gracey and will star the “Let Me Entertain You” singer as himself – and he admitted he's noticed the way he's settled into promoting the movie.

He's quoted by the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column as saying: "You know when you see actors talk about their films and vision?

Story continues below Advertisment

"You think, 'Oh shut up'. Now I am like: 'Oh, he is a genius and his vision ... I get it, I have caught 'w*****'."

Meanwhile, the 48-year-old star revealed his biopic is a measure of revenge, after missing out the lead role in Gracey's musical blockbuster “The Greatest Showman”, which instead went to Hugh Jackman.

He recalled: "Michael comes over to my house and shows me all these pictures and says: 'I am making this new movie called ‘The Greatest Showman'.

More on this

“In my brain I am goin: ‘Oh yeah. Go on. I'm in. I'll play him’. And he is like, 'I have got one question to ask you'. And I am like, 'Here it comes'.

“’Will you phone Hugh Jackman and tell him he should do it?' I thought, 'You b******.' Anyway, he is making it up by directing my movie,” said Williams.

Robbie admitted he's delighted to get to work with Michael, and he didn't even let the director “get to the end of the sentence” before saying yes to the offer.

Story continues below Advertisment

He quipped: “It could have been wanting to do a turd on the table and I would have been: 'Yeah,'” said Williams.

In the film, “Take That's” Gary Barlow will be played by “Anatomy Of A Scandal” star Jake Simmance, while Liam Head stars as band mate Howard Donald, Jesse Hyde plays Mark Owen, and Chase Vollenweder has been cast as Jason Orange.

Related Topics:

MoviesHollywoodEntertainment

Share