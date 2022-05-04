Robbie Williams jokes about Hollywood persona while making ‘Better Man’ biopic

The “Angels” hitmaker has started work on his upcoming biopic “Better Man” – which is being directed by Michael Gracey and will star the “Let Me Entertain You” singer as himself – and he admitted he's noticed the way he's settled into promoting the movie. He's quoted by the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column as saying: "You know when you see actors talk about their films and vision?

Story continues below Advertisment

"You think, 'Oh shut up'. Now I am like: 'Oh, he is a genius and his vision ... I get it, I have caught 'w*****'." Meanwhile, the 48-year-old star revealed his biopic is a measure of revenge, after missing out the lead role in Gracey's musical blockbuster “The Greatest Showman”, which instead went to Hugh Jackman. He recalled: "Michael comes over to my house and shows me all these pictures and says: 'I am making this new movie called ‘The Greatest Showman'.

“In my brain I am goin: ‘Oh yeah. Go on. I'm in. I'll play him’. And he is like, 'I have got one question to ask you'. And I am like, 'Here it comes'. “’Will you phone Hugh Jackman and tell him he should do it?' I thought, 'You b******.' Anyway, he is making it up by directing my movie,” said Williams. Robbie admitted he's delighted to get to work with Michael, and he didn't even let the director “get to the end of the sentence” before saying yes to the offer.

Story continues below Advertisment