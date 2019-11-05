Roland Emmerich regrets making "Independence Day: Resurgence' and he now believes he should have "stopped making the movie" when Will Smith opted out of returning.
Emmerich released "Independence Day: Resurgence" in 2016, 20 years after the original came out, but the sci-fi follow-up did not match the success of its predecessor at the box office.
Initially, original cast members Will Smith, Jeff Goldblum and Bill Pullman were on board for the sequel but in the middle of production Smith decided not to reprise his role as Captain Steven Hiller in order to take on the part of Deadshot in 'Suicide Squad'.
Emmerich, 63, now believes he should have "stopped" work on that project once Smith pulled out because it meant the script had to be re-written.
In an interview with Yahoo Movies UK, he said: "I just wanted to make a movie exactly like the first but then in the middle of production Will opted out because he wanted to do Suicide Squad.