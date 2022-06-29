Russell Crowe to star in ‘The Pope’s Exorcist’

Russell Crowe has been cast in “The Pope’s Exorcist”. The Oscar-winning actor will play Father Gabriele Amorth, a real-life Catholic priest, in the Julius Avery-directed film.

Story continues below Advertisement

The director said: “It’s been a goal of mine to work with Russell. To collaborate with him on the amazing ‘Pope’s Exorcist’ is truly a dream come true.” Production is set to begin in September in Ireland, according to “The Hollywood Reporter”, which revealed that Evan Spiliotopoulos is writing the script for the supernatural thriller film. Watch video:

Amorth served as the chief exorcist of the Vatican and, during his lifetime, he performed more than 100 000 exorcisms. The priest died in 2016 at the age of 91. But before his death he wrote two memoirs, “Exorcist Tells His Story” and “An Exorcist: More Stories”, in which he discussed his experiences of fighting demons. The priest's life has already inspired the 2017 documentary “The Devil and Father Amorth”. He also discussed his experiences of exorcisms in a 2016 interview with “Vanity Fair” magazine.

Story continues below Advertisement

He said at the time: “The ritual of exorcism is not practised by an ordinary priest. An exorcist requires specific training and must be thought to have a personal sanctity. “He can be exposed to dangerous behaviour and personal threat. His prayers often cause a violent response as he attempts to shine a beam of light into the darkness.” Amorth previously claimed that Satan was in the Vatican.

Story continues below Advertisement