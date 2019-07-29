Actor Ryan Reynolds poses on the red carpet during the premiere of "Deadpool 2" in Manhattan New York. Picture: Reuters

Ryan Reynolds has hinted that his Deadpool character could be part of Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.



Celebrating the five year anniversary of the "Deadpool" test footage leak, the 42-year-old actor wrote on Instagram: "Investigation heading into year 5. Or as I call it, 'Phase 5'. The point is, I love conspiracy yarn. #LeakAversary (sic)"





Meanwhile, creator Rob Liefeld previously insisted "Deadpool 3" will "totally happen" and he will start working on the next movie "soon".





Speaking to a fan on Twitter, he said: "It will totally happen!!! Soon! (sic)"





He said earlier this year: "Nothing like deadlines to clear your head... let me be clear 'Deadpool 3' will happen, some form, some fashion.





"That's not a concern to me. Disney paid $60 billion for Fox and 'Deadpool' is most valuable asset in today's market. Makes more than X-Men films. (sic)"





And "Green Lantern" star Reynolds previously admitted to feeling lucky to have been handed the role of Deadpool, describing it as a "limitless" experience.





The 42-year-old star said: "It's pretty limitless. I would say it's the role that I feel most privileged to have in my entire career. I feel like I was sort of born for it - I love Deadpool. The hardest thing on this set was keeping a straight face, but that's what a mask is for!



