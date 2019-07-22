Scarlett Johansson will reprise her Black Widow character in a full length movie, to be released next year. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Scarlett Johansson is "very excited" for Black Widow, which will be released in May 2020.



The 34-year-old actress - who plays the international spy and assassin Natasha Romanoff and superhero in the hotly-anticipated movie - is thrilled to be donning the costume again but admits it has been hard talking about the film because she doesn't want to give any secrets away.





She told E! News: "I'm very excited about it, and I have to say, I was nervous coming here because we're in the middle of shooting right now, so it's not a time that you could ever share anything with anybody on any side of the movie, particularly in this universe, where everything is just so huge and the pressure's on. But I'm really, really proud of what we showed today."

Just announced in Hall H at #SDCC, Marvel Studios’ BLACK WIDOW with Scarlett Johansson, David Harbour, Florence Pugh, O-T Fagbenle, and Rachel Weisz. Directed by Cate Shortland. In theaters May 1, 2020. pic.twitter.com/7WGECDIw3t — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) July 21, 2019

The Black Widow movie has been handed a May 1, 2020 release date and Johansson can't wait "for fans to see the flawed side" of her character.





She added: "I get to play Natasha as a fully realised woman and in all of her many facets, I'm excited for fans to see the flawed side of her, what she perceives to be the flawed side of her, and I'm looking to wipe out some of that red in my ledger so you guys will be seeing more of that."



