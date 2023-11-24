Short on cash after your Black Friday haul? Here’s how you can watch a new movie release for only R60

Have you spent the morning on your feet trying to find the best deals on Black Friday? Then why not go catch a movie, sit back and relax after the crazy day of shopping?

And if you’re still looking for Black Friday deals, then you’re going to love this one. For Black Friday only, you can catch one of the blockbuster titles currently on the circuit at any Ster-Kinekor cinema for just R60. This special deal applies to all movies and all screenings at all cinema sites, but only on Black Friday.

And Ster-Kinekor is sweetening the deal with a small drink and popcorn for R39. This special R99 price tag is for all 2D movies, With the release of both Disney’s new movie ‘Wish’, and the epic Ridley Scott directed ‘Napoleon’ on November 24, Ster-Kinekor’s Black Friday deal presents the perfect opportunity to catch these two big titles on release day. ‘Wish’ follows a young girl, Asha, who wishes on a star and gets a more direct answer than she bargained for when a trouble-making star comes down from the sky to join her.

‘Napoleon'’takes a personal look at Napoleon Bonaparte's (Joaquin Phoenix) origins, and his swift and ruthless climb to emperor viewed through the prism of his addictive, and often volatile, relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine (Vanessa Kirby).

The fifth instalment in the ‘Hunger Games’ franchise, ‘Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes’ is in its second week, so why not use the Black Friday deal to catch it on the big screen?