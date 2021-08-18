Simu Liu hit back at Disney boss as he is 'fired up' for 'Shang-Chi'

Simu Liu responded to Disney chief's Bob Chapek's "interesting experiment" comments about 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings' as he is so "fired up" about the Marvel film. The 32-year-old star leads the cast of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) movie and had previously reacted on Twitter to Chapek's comments that the film is an "interesting experiment" as it will receive a 45-day theatrical release before coming out on streaming service Disney+.

Explaining why he posted the message, Simu told Variety: "I just wanted people to know how fired up I was for this movie. "It's been a tough, tough time for everybody. And, I think sometimes it's just so important to get messaging through that's just emotional. It's raw." He continued: "And it just shows the world just how much I, and we all, believe in this movie and how incredible it's going to be. It's truly going to change the world."

The star had recently tweeted: "We are not an experiment. "We are the underdog; the underestimated. We are the ceiling-breakers. We are the celebration of culture and joy that will persevere after an embattled year.

"We are the surprise. I’m fired the f**k up to make history on September 3rd; JOIN US." Simu is the first Asian actor to lead the cast of a Marvel movie but is fed up with celebrating "firsts" for Asian stars in the film industry. Speaking at the “Shang-Chi” premiere in Hollywood, he said: "No pressure, right? It's such an incredible honour. And I hope that it's not the last.