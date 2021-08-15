Simu Liu: 'Shang-Chi' is 'not an experiment'

Simu Liu has insisted “Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings” is not an "experiment" in response to Disney CEO Bob Chapek's recent remarks about the film's upcoming theatrical release. The 32-year-old actor is "fired up" to make history with the movie - which is Marvel's first Asian superhero film - and is excited about what the film can prove as the "underdog" in an apparent response to Disney CEO Bob Chapek's recent remarks about the projects theatrical release.

Following the opening of “Free Guy” this weekend, “Shang-Chi...” is one of the first Disney movies to have an exclusive theatrical release during the coronavirus pandemic, though it will be released on Disney Plus Premier Access 45 days after it hits cinemas, which the executive described on Disney's most recent earnings call as an "interesting experiment". He said: "On ‘Shang-Chi,’ we think it’s actually going to be an interesting experiment for us, because it’s got only a 45-day window for us. "So the prospect of being able to take a Marvel title to the [streaming] service after going theatrical at 45 days will be yet another data point to inform our actions going forward on our titles.”

In response, Simu wrote on Twitter on Saturday : "We are not an experiment. “We are the underdog; the underestimated. We are the ceiling-breakers. We are the celebration of culture and joy that will persevere after an embattled year.

"We are the surprise. I’m fired the f**k up to make history on September 3rd; JOIN US.” And on Instagram, he was more direct as he posted: “We are not an ‘interesting experiment'. " Cinema audiences in the US are still not as strong as they were pre-pandemic and Bob admitted the release plan for “Shang-Chi...” wasn't ideal.