‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and ‘Euphoria’ lead the nominations at the MTV Movie and TV Awards

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “Euphoria” lead the nominations at the MTV Movie TV Awards. The final movie in the Tom Holland-led trilogy – that included cameos from previous title holders Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield – leads the list of nominees in the Film section with seven nods, including Best Movie and Best Hero.

The HBO teen drama – that follows Zendaya’s character Rue and her high school friends played by Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Hunter Schafer and Maude Apatow – dominates the TV half after being tipped for six awards, including Best Show and Best Fight for the much memed smackdown between Maddy and Cassie in the season finale. Elsewhere, the Unscripted award leader is “RuPaul’s Drag Race” after they snagged four nominations, including Best Unscripted Series. Other contenders for the coveted accolade include “The D’Amelio Show”, “Teen Mom: Family Reunion”, and “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip”.

The groundbreaking eight-part series “The Beatles: Get Back”, which was directed by Peter Jackson, is up for the new category Best Music Documentary, along with “Oasis Knebworth 1996” and “Janet Jackson”, “Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy”, “Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR movie)”. In the film categories, “The Batman” – which stars Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz – has received four nods, including Best Performance for Robert. The remake of “Dune” – starring Timothee Chalamet – also received award nominations. The Movie TV Awards are being staged at the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles on June 5 from 8pm ET, a move away from their two night bonanza.

The event has not yet announced a host to lead the proceedings. Fans can vote for the awards – which includes 26 gender neutral categories – including the new categories, such as Best Song, “Here for the Hookup, Best Reality Return, Best Music Documentary, Best Reality Romance, Best Reality Star”. Fan voting for the awards is now open at vote.mtv.com and it will remain until May 18.

Movie TV Awards: Scripted nominations: BEST MOVIE Dune

Scream Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Adam Project The Batman BEST SHOW

Euphoria Inventing Anna Loki

Squid Game Ted Lasso Yellowstone

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE Lady Gaga, House of Gucci Robert Pattinson, The Batman

Sandra Bullock, The Lost City Timothée Chalamet, Dune Tom Holland, Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout Kelly Reilly, Yellowstone

Lily James, Pam Tommy Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria Zendaya, Euphoria

BEST HERO Daniel Craig, No Time to Die Oscar Isaac, Moon Knight

Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow Simu Liu, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Tom Holland, Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST VILLAIN Colin Farrell, The Batman Daniel Radcliffe, The Lost City

James Jude Courtney, Halloween Kills Victoria Pedretti, You Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST KISS Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike, Euphoria Lily Collins and Lucien Laviscount, Emily in Paris

Poopies the snake, Jackass Forever Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz, The Batman Tom Holland and Zendaya, Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso John Cena, Peacemaker

Johnny Knoxville, Jackass Forever Megan Stalter, Hacks Ryan Reynolds, Free Guy

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game Sophia Di Martino, Loki

BEST FIGHT Black Widow vs Widows, Black Widow Cassie vs Maddy, Euphoria

Guy vs Dude, Free Guy Shang-Chi bus fight, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings Spider-Men end battle, Spider-Man: No Way Home

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE Jenna Ortega, Scream Kyle Richards, Halloween Kills

Mia Goth, X Millicent Simmonds, A Quiet Place Part II Sadie Sink, Fear Street: Part Two 1978

BEST TEAM Loki: Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson Only Murders in the Building: Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short

Spider-Man: No Way Home: Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire The Adam Project: Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell The Lost City: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt

HERE FOR THE HOOKUP Euphoria Never Have I Ever

Pam Tommy Sex/Life Sex Lives of College Girls

BEST SONG “Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)”, Jennifer Hudson / Respect “Just Look Up”, Ariana Grande Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up

“Little Star”, Dominic Fike / Euphoria “On My Way (Marry Me)”, Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me “We Don’t Talk About Bruno”, Encanto Cast / Encanto

Movie TV Awards: Unscripted nominations BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love Hip Hop: Atlanta Selling Sunset Summer House

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills BEST COMPETITION SERIES American Idol

Dancing with the Stars RuPaul’s Drag Race The Challenge: Spies, Lies Allies

The Masked Singer BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW Bar Rescue

Dr Pimple Popper Making It Selena + Chef

Queer Eye BEST UNSCRIPTED SERIES Hart to Heart

Teen Mom: Family Reunion The D’Amelio Show The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

Queen of the Universe BEST REALITY STAR Chris “CT” Tamburello

The Challenge Chrishell Stause Selling Sunset

Lindsay Hubbard Summer House Teresa Giudice

The Real Housewives of New Jersey Willow Pill RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14

BEST REALITY ROMANCE Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt, Bachelor in Paradise Loren Alexei and Brovarnik, Loren Alexei: After the 90 Days

Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark, The Challenge: Spies, Lies Allies Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, Vanderpump Rules Yandy and Mendeecees, Love Hip Hop: Atlanta

BEST TALK /TOPICAL SHOW The Daily Show with Trevor Noah The Drew Barrymore Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show The Late Show with Stephen Colbert The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

BEST HOST Charlamagne Tha God Tha God’s Honest Truth

Gordon Ramsay MasterChef Kelly Clarkson

The Kelly Clarkson Show Rob Dyrdek Ridiculousness

RuPaul RuPaul’s Drag Race BEST BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR

Bella Poarch Benito Skinner Caleb Hearon

Khaby Lame Megan Stalter BEST FIGHT

Bosco vs Lady Camden, RuPaul’s Drag Race Candiace Dillard Bassett vs Mia Thornton – Salad toss fight,The Real Housewives of Potomac Christine Quinn vs Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset

Danielle Olivera vs Ciara Miller vs Lindsay Hubbard, Summer House Margaret Josephs vs Teresa Giudice, The Real Housewives of New Jersey BEST REALITY RETURN

Bethenny Frankel, The Big Shot with Bethenny Kylie Sonique Love, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars Paris Hilton, Cooking with Paris Paris in Love

Sher, Ex on the Beach Tami Roman, The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

Janet Jackson Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy Oasis Knebworth 1996