Thursday, May 12, 2022

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and ‘Euphoria’ lead the nominations at the MTV Movie and TV Awards

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ season 14 cast. Picture: VH1

Published 1h ago

“Spider-Man: No Way Home” and “Euphoria” lead the nominations at the MTV Movie TV Awards.

The final movie in the Tom Holland-led trilogy – that included cameos from previous title holders Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield – leads the list of nominees in the Film section with seven nods, including Best Movie and Best Hero.

The HBO teen drama – that follows Zendaya’s character Rue and her high school friends played by Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Hunter Schafer and Maude Apatow – dominates the TV half after being tipped for six awards, including Best Show and Best Fight for the much memed smackdown between Maddy and Cassie in the season finale.

Elsewhere, the Unscripted award leader is “RuPaul’s Drag Race” after they snagged four nominations, including Best Unscripted Series.

Other contenders for the coveted accolade include “The D’Amelio Show”, “Teen Mom: Family Reunion”, and “The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip”.

The groundbreaking eight-part series “The Beatles: Get Back”, which was directed by Peter Jackson, is up for the new category Best Music Documentary, along with “Oasis Knebworth 1996” and “Janet Jackson”, “Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy”, “Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR movie)”.

In the film categories, “The Batman” – which stars Robert Pattinson and Zoe Kravitz – has received four nods, including Best Performance for Robert. The remake of “Dune” – starring Timothee Chalamet – also received award nominations.

The Movie TV Awards are being staged at the Barker Hangar in Los Angeles on June 5 from 8pm ET, a move away from their two night bonanza.

The event has not yet announced a host to lead the proceedings.

Fans can vote for the awards – which includes 26 gender neutral categories – including the new categories, such as Best Song, “Here for the Hookup, Best Reality Return, Best Music Documentary, Best Reality Romance, Best Reality Star”.

Fan voting for the awards is now open at vote.mtv.com and it will remain until May 18.

Movie TV Awards: Scripted nominations:

BEST MOVIE

Dune

Scream

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

The Adam Project

The Batman

BEST SHOW

Euphoria

Inventing Anna

Loki

Squid Game

Ted Lasso

Yellowstone

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A MOVIE

Lady Gaga, House of Gucci

Robert Pattinson, The Batman

Sandra Bullock, The Lost City

Timothée Chalamet, Dune

Tom Holland, Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST PERFORMANCE IN A SHOW

Amanda Seyfried, The Dropout

Kelly Reilly, Yellowstone

Lily James, Pam Tommy

Sydney Sweeney, Euphoria

Zendaya, Euphoria

BEST HERO

Daniel Craig, No Time to Die

Oscar Isaac, Moon Knight

Scarlett Johansson, Black Widow

Simu Liu, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Tom Holland, Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST VILLAIN

Colin Farrell, The Batman

Daniel Radcliffe, The Lost City

James Jude Courtney, Halloween Kills

Victoria Pedretti, You

Willem Dafoe, Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST KISS

Hunter Schafer and Dominic Fike, Euphoria

Lily Collins and Lucien Laviscount, Emily in Paris

Poopies the snake, Jackass Forever

Robert Pattinson and Zoë Kravitz, The Batman

Tom Holland and Zendaya, Spider-Man: No Way Home

BEST COMEDIC PERFORMANCE

Brett Goldstein, Ted Lasso

John Cena, Peacemaker

Johnny Knoxville, Jackass Forever

Megan Stalter, Hacks

Ryan Reynolds, Free Guy

BREAKTHROUGH PERFORMANCE

Alana Haim, Licorice Pizza

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Hannah Einbinder, Hacks

Jung Ho-yeon, Squid Game

Sophia Di Martino, Loki

BEST FIGHT

Black Widow vs Widows, Black Widow

Cassie vs Maddy, Euphoria

Guy vs Dude, Free Guy

Shang-Chi bus fight, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Men end battle, Spider-Man: No Way Home

MOST FRIGHTENED PERFORMANCE

Jenna Ortega, Scream

Kyle Richards, Halloween Kills

Mia Goth, X

Millicent Simmonds, A Quiet Place Part II

Sadie Sink, Fear Street: Part Two 1978

BEST TEAM

Loki: Tom Hiddleston, Sophia Di Martino, Owen Wilson

Only Murders in the Building: Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, Martin Short

Spider-Man: No Way Home: Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire

The Adam Project: Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell

The Lost City: Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, Brad Pitt

HERE FOR THE HOOKUP

Euphoria

Never Have I Ever

Pam Tommy

Sex/Life

Sex Lives of College Girls

BEST SONG

“Here I Am (Singing My Way Home)”, Jennifer Hudson / Respect

“Just Look Up”, Ariana Grande Kid Cudi / Don’t Look Up

“Little Star”, Dominic Fike / Euphoria

“On My Way (Marry Me)”, Jennifer Lopez / Marry Me

“We Don’t Talk About Bruno”, Encanto Cast / Encanto

Movie TV Awards: Unscripted nominations

BEST DOCU-REALITY SERIES

Jersey Shore: Family Vacation

Love Hip Hop: Atlanta

Selling Sunset

Summer House

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills

BEST COMPETITION SERIES

American Idol

Dancing with the Stars

RuPaul’s Drag Race

The Challenge: Spies, Lies Allies

The Masked Singer

BEST LIFESTYLE SHOW

Bar Rescue

Dr Pimple Popper

Making It

Selena + Chef

Queer Eye

BEST UNSCRIPTED SERIES

Hart to Heart

Teen Mom: Family Reunion

The D’Amelio Show

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip

Queen of the Universe

BEST REALITY STAR

Chris “CT” Tamburello

The Challenge

Chrishell Stause

Selling Sunset

Lindsay Hubbard

Summer House

Teresa Giudice

The Real Housewives of New Jersey

Willow Pill

RuPaul’s Drag Race Season 14

BEST REALITY ROMANCE

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt, Bachelor in Paradise

Loren Alexei and Brovarnik, Loren Alexei: After the 90 Days

Nany Gonzalez and Kaycee Clark, The Challenge: Spies, Lies Allies

Tom Sandoval and Ariana Madix, Vanderpump Rules

Yandy and Mendeecees, Love Hip Hop: Atlanta

BEST TALK /TOPICAL SHOW

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

The Drew Barrymore Show

The Kelly Clarkson Show

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

BEST HOST

Charlamagne Tha God

Tha God’s Honest Truth

Gordon Ramsay

MasterChef

Kelly Clarkson

The Kelly Clarkson Show

Rob Dyrdek

Ridiculousness

RuPaul

RuPaul’s Drag Race

BEST BREAKTHROUGH SOCIAL STAR

Bella Poarch

Benito Skinner

Caleb Hearon

Khaby Lame

Megan Stalter

BEST FIGHT

Bosco vs Lady Camden, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Candiace Dillard Bassett vs Mia Thornton – Salad toss fight,The Real Housewives of Potomac

Christine Quinn vs Chrishell Stause, Selling Sunset

Danielle Olivera vs Ciara Miller vs Lindsay Hubbard, Summer House

Margaret Josephs vs Teresa Giudice, The Real Housewives of New Jersey

BEST REALITY RETURN

Bethenny Frankel, The Big Shot with Bethenny

Kylie Sonique Love, RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars

Paris Hilton, Cooking with Paris Paris in Love

Sher, Ex on the Beach

Tami Roman, The Real World Homecoming: Los Angeles

BEST MUSIC DOCUMENTARY

Janet Jackson

Jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

Oasis Knebworth 1996

Olivia Rodrigo: driving home 2 u (a SOUR film)

The Beatles: Get Back

